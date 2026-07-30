Pune: SPPU Staff Suspended For Taking ₹70,000 To Issue Fake B.Com Degree, FIR Registered | Sourced

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has suspended a staff member from its accounts department after allegations surfaced that he accepted Rs 70,000 from a student in exchange for a forged B.Com marksheet and degree certificate. The university has lodged a complaint with the Chaturshringi Police and initiated departmental action, while a police investigation is expected to determine whether others were involved in the alleged fraud.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has initiated strict action against one of its employees after he was accused of accepting money from a student and providing forged academic documents. The university has suspended the employee and approached the police to investigate the matter.

According to an official statement issued by the university on Wednesday, the accused, identified as Ramesh Mukhekar, is employed in the university's accounts department. He allegedly accepted Rs 70,000 from a student after assuring him that he would arrange a genuine B.Com. degree certificate and marksheet.

University officials said Mukhekar later shared images of the marksheet and degree certificate with the student via WhatsApp. Although the documents appeared genuine, verification revealed that they were forged and did not match the records maintained by the university's Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

The university clarified that Mukhekar has no connection with the examination department and had no authority to issue or process examination-related documents.

The Action By SPPU…

Taking serious note of the allegations, the university placed Mukhekar under immediate suspension. Dr Rajendra Talware, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, also submitted a formal complaint to the Chaturshringi Police, seeking a detailed investigation into the incident.

The university stated that preliminary findings suggest Mukhekar may have prepared the forged documents by exploiting his knowledge of the university's examination procedures. However, authorities said the ongoing police investigation would determine whether any other individuals or a larger network were involved in the alleged offence.

SPPU further stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible during the course of the investigation.

‘Don’t Fall Prey’

The university also appealed to students and parents not to fall prey to rumours or fraudulent offers related to academic certificates. It reiterated that all official marksheets and degree certificates issued by the university are equipped with advanced security features to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rajanikant Chilumula, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that a case has been registered against the accused based on technical evidence, including the WhatsApp chats and photographs shared. He added that the matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.