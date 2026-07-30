Caught On Camera: Local Man Confronts Delhi Tourists For Smoking At Lohagad Fort

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Lohagad: A video showing a local man confronting a group of tourists from Delhi for allegedly smoking cigarettes at Maharashtra's historic Lohagad Fort has gone viral on social media. According to the viral clip, a local resident confronted the tourists, who were reportedly from Delhi, after noticing them smoking at the historic landmark.

The local man can be heard questioning the group, comprising both young men and women, and urging them to respect the sanctity of Lohagad, one of the historic forts closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Warning over smoking

Initially, members of the group argued that they could not find a "No Smoking" board at the fort. When the man warned of a police complaint, the group then started saying they had lit the cigarette because they were unaware that they were not allowed to do so.

The local man then took away the cigarette packet from the group and also warned that it should not be repeated.

Viral clip gains traction

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video. The clip has garnered more than 184k views in just a few hours of being posted on X.

Lohagad Fort murder case

Lohagad Fort was recently in the news for the Ketan Agarwal murder case, in which his fiancée, Siya Goyal, along with her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed him from Lohagad Fort.