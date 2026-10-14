Pune: SPPU Bans Protests On Non-University Issues, Student Organisations Demand Withdrawal Of Circular

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to prohibit protests, demonstrations, public meetings and rallies on national and broader issues that are not directly related to the university. The decision, approved by the university's Management Council, has triggered strong opposition from student organisations, which have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular.

The University Students' Struggle Action Committee has alleged that the decision restricts students' constitutional rights to express their views and raise their voices through peaceful democratic means. The committee has particularly objected to the restrictions around the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the university campus.

What does the Management Council resolution say?

According to the resolution, the Management Council approved a proposal moved by Bageshree Manthalkar and seconded by Dr Devidas Waidande.

The university highlighted that organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, had repeatedly organised rallies and demonstrations on the campus over national-level issues and matters not directly related to the university.

The administration stated that such sudden protests disrupt the peaceful academic environment, risk damage to university property and put additional pressure on security arrangements.

Consequently, the university decided that permission would not be granted for protests, demonstrations and meetings on broader issues unrelated to the institution.

Student organisations allege curbs on constitutional rights

Strongly opposing the decision, the University Students' Struggle Action Committee has alleged that the restrictions undermine students' fundamental rights.

Committee president Abhishek Shelkar said students enjoy the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and to assemble peacefully under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India.

"On one hand, the state government has formed a committee for student elections, while on the other, Pune University is suppressing students' democracy," Shelkar said.

He also expressed strong displeasure over the restrictions on students gathering near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, questioning the rationale behind limiting peaceful democratic expression at the site.

Questions over uniform implementation

The committee has also questioned whether the restrictions would be applied equally to organisations associated with the ruling party.

It has appealed to progressive student organisations to unite against the decision and demanded that the university withdraw the circular immediately.

The move has brought the issue of campus discipline into conflict with students' demands for space to express dissent and participate in democratic activities.