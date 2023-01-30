e-Paper Get App
Pune: Sophia Andhyarujina wins Show Jumping and Dressage events at Annual Equestrian Games

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Sophia Andhyarujina won both show jumping and dressage competition in children's section at the Annual Equestrian Games, which was held in Jappalogue Equestrian Center in Pune.

Sophia Andhyarujina was top in the podium astride Mufasa in show jumping and later atop Belvedere with a score of 71.05 percentage was best among the others in the dressage.

“When we left for the Annual Equestrian Games at Japalouppe, I was hoping for a round that I could be proud of.

"It didn’t cross my mind that I would get a place, let alone gold, but these gold make me feel great," said the champion Sophia who completed the show jumping in 61 seconds without any penalty points.

Alisha Horey finished with the silver astride Astapi while Jaden Dsouza came third while riding on Ace.

"I would like to thank my coaches and everyone else who supported me,” signed off Sophia.

Results

Show jumping: 1. Sophia Andhyarujina (Mufasa/ 0), 2. Alisha Horey (Wildfire/ 4), 3. Jaden Dsouza (Ace/4)

Dressage: 1. Sophia Andhyarujina (Belvedere / 71.05%), 2. Adhiraj Kalokhe (Astapi / 63.45%), 3. Shairra Khanna (Winston / 61.02%)

