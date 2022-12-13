e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Farmer’s son overcomes financial hurdles to win silver medal in Junior National Equestrian Competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Raju Singh | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many horse riders refer to equestrian as rich man's sport, a farmer’s son overcame all odds to win silver medal in Junior National Equestrian Competition held in Bhopal on Tuesday.

During the championship, Raju Singh from Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy beat others in prelim show jumping event and won a silver medal.

"My father is a farmer. Had I not enrolled at MP State Equestrian Academy, then it would have been impossible for me to even think of making a career in horse riding. Everything I've accomplished so far is due to academy. They provide us everything we need,” Raju Singh said.

Speaking about the financial constraints that middle class families go through, horse rider Mohammad Hamza Aqil said, "All the horse riders at State Academy are from middle or lower class families. However, we receive everything we require. Minister ma'am (sports minister Yashodhara Raje) has promised that we will have new and better horses within a year. Horse riders pay lakhs of rupees to get the same facilities and infrastructure that we have here for free."

‘Sold ornaments’

While talking to Free Press, a woman wishing anonymity, said, "My son saw horse riding at Republic Day parade and since then he has been passionate about learning horse riding. We are an upper middle class family. The equestrian fees are a burden. But we somehow managed. This year, we had to sell our ornaments to buy him a horse so that he can participate. We bought the cheapest one and it cost us Rs 15 lakh."

