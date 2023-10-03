 Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress

Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress

Senior Police Inspector Satyawan Mane of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station reported that Debu left a note citing financial troubles as the reason for his decision.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress |

Debu Khan, the 27-year-old son of celebrated Marathi writer Rajan Khan, tragically took his own life by hanging in his Talegaon residence on Monday. Debu is survived by his father Rajan Khan, mother, and elder brother. His body underwent a post-mortem examination and was then handed over to his family for cremation at Navi Peth's Vaikunth crematorium.

Debu, a graduate, worked in an IT firm and lived alone in a flat in Somatne Phata's Shinde Vasti area for work purposes. Senior Police Inspector Satyawan Mane of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station reported that Debu left a note citing financial troubles as the reason for his decision.

Read Also
Pune: Yerwada Jail Inmate Who Is Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Drug Bust Case Escapes From Hospital
article-image

The incident came to light on Monday evening. Concerned about Debu's well-being, his landlady grew suspicious when he didn't respond to her calls and hadn't opened the door for some time. She contacted Debu's brother, who, upon receiving no response, alerted the police. They subsequently broke open the door and discovered Debu Khan's lifeless body.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also
UP: Murder Convict Dies By Suicide Day Before Sentencing In Lucknow Jail
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Who Attacked 20-Year-Old Girl With Sickle In Sadashiv Peth Granted Bail

Pune: Youth Who Attacked 20-Year-Old Girl With Sickle In Sadashiv Peth Granted Bail

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended On October 5 Due To Maintenance Work

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended On October 5 Due To Maintenance Work

Pune: GH Raisoni College Hosts International FIDE Rapid Chess Event

Pune: GH Raisoni College Hosts International FIDE Rapid Chess Event

Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress

Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress

Pune: Scrap Dealer Brutally Murdered with Hammer By Friend And His Accomplice In Chikhali

Pune: Scrap Dealer Brutally Murdered with Hammer By Friend And His Accomplice In Chikhali