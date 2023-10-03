Pune: Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan Takes His Own Life Due To Financial Stress |

Debu Khan, the 27-year-old son of celebrated Marathi writer Rajan Khan, tragically took his own life by hanging in his Talegaon residence on Monday. Debu is survived by his father Rajan Khan, mother, and elder brother. His body underwent a post-mortem examination and was then handed over to his family for cremation at Navi Peth's Vaikunth crematorium.

Debu, a graduate, worked in an IT firm and lived alone in a flat in Somatne Phata's Shinde Vasti area for work purposes. Senior Police Inspector Satyawan Mane of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station reported that Debu left a note citing financial troubles as the reason for his decision.

The incident came to light on Monday evening. Concerned about Debu's well-being, his landlady grew suspicious when he didn't respond to her calls and hadn't opened the door for some time. She contacted Debu's brother, who, upon receiving no response, alerted the police. They subsequently broke open the door and discovered Debu Khan's lifeless body.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA