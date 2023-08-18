Pune-Solapur Highway Accidents: Officials Share Findings With District Collector |

In response to the increasing number of accidents on the Pune-Solapur Highway, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have completed a thorough investigation. Their findings, aimed at identifying problems contributing to accidents, have been shared in a comprehensive report with the District Collector, who leads the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Pune.



During the survey, representatives from various organizations including the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and local police joined the RTO in examining the situation. The officials have highlighted multiple issues and factors responsible for the accidents occurring on this highway. The compiled report has been passed on to the district collector for further action.



District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has taken proactive steps upon receiving the report. He has urged the relevant authorities to implement the recommended measures outlined in the report to address the accidents on the highway effectively.



It's worth noting that the Pune-Solapur Highway has witnessed a series of accidents, often involving large vehicles. Tragic loss of lives has occurred in these incidents, leading to calls from local residents for a viable solution. The officials have clarified that the suggested actions mentioned in the report are intended to be executed by the responsible authorities. Their collective efforts are expected to lead to a decrease in the frequency of accidents on this important roadway.

