Pune SIR: Over 28.68 Lakh Voters Remain 'Uncollectable'; 68.4% EFs Digitised | AI Image

Pune: More than 28.68 lakh voters in Pune district have been classified as “uncollectable” under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while Elector Forms (EFs) of 62.11 lakh voters have been digitised, according to the latest SIR status report released by the District Election Office as of 9am on Wednesday.

Pune district has a total of 90,80,173 electors across 21 Assembly constituencies, of whom 62,11,856 EFs have been digitised, accounting for about 68.4% of the total electorate. The remaining 28,68,317 voters, or 31.6%, are currently listed as “uncollectable”.

The “uncollectable” figure is a key concern in the latest district-level data, as it represents voters whose enumeration forms could not be collected and digitised during the exercise. However, the data does not, by itself, mean that all these voters will be removed from the final electoral roll.

The constituency-wise figures show that the number of uncollectable voters is particularly high in several urban constituencies. Hadapsar has the highest number at 2,98,391, followed by Khadakwasala with 2,78,094 and Chinchwad with 2,70,044. Bhosari has 1,72,685 uncollectable voters, while Pimpri (SC) has 1,65,806.

In terms of the share of the electorate, Khadakwasala has about 46.6% of its voters classified as uncollectable, while Kothrud has around 46.2% and Hadapsar around 45.8%. Vadgaon Sheri has 2,03,955 uncollectable voters out of 5,18,754 electors.

The figures are considerably lower in some constituencies. Ambegaon has 41,490 uncollectable voters out of 3,17,947 electors, the lowest number in the district. Junnar has 46,971, while Baramati has 44,878.

The latest status report follows the completion of the enumeration and verification phase of the SIR on August 17. Earlier district data showed that 28,79,728 voters had been marked under the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) categories and were proposed for deletion. This figure is different from the 28,68,317 voters currently shown as “uncollectable” in the latest digitisation report.

The earlier SIR data also identified 15,43,447 voters for hearings, including 7,25,049 cases involving data anomalies and 8,18,398 cases where there were “no links” between the current voter details and the 2002 electoral roll. Officials have clarified that such discrepancies do not automatically establish that a voter’s record is incorrect.

“Logical discrepancies” can arise because of differences between the age recorded in 2002 and the current record, errors in names or problems in the mapping process. The administration uses software to identify such anomalies. Even unusual findings, such as a sibling-age difference of less than nine months, can trigger an anomaly and require verification.

Minal Kalaskar, Deputy Collector and District Election Officer, Pune, told The Free Press Journal, “Hearings will be conducted and anomalies resolved, with notices being issued to voters through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Thus, voters flagged during the SIR will still have an opportunity to establish their eligibility and correct their records.”

The next major step is the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 24, followed by the claims and objections period until September 23. Hearings and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 22, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on October 27.