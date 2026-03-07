Pune: Sinhgad Dental College HoD Dies By Suicide; Work Stress Mentioned in Note | File Photo

Raju Patil, the Head of Department (HoD) of Sinhgad Dental College & Hospital in Pune's Vadgaon Budruk, died by suicide by hanging at his residence, officials said on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two sons studying in Class 7 and 4, respectively.

According to the police, the incident came to light after Patil's wife returned home around 12 noon on Friday. As soon as she saw her husband hanging at home, she immediately informed the police. After that, the police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.

As soon as information about the incident was received, there was a stir in the area. The police have taken the body into custody and started further investigation.

The police are trying to find out the exact reason behind the suicide. Also, the family members and related persons are being questioned.

Meanwhile, police have found a suicide note at the scene. In the note, Patil cited work-related stress as the reason behind taking the extreme step. He also clearly mentioned that his wife is not responsible for his death.

Reportedly, Patil served as the HoD of Sinhgad Dental College & Hospital for several years, along with handling administrative responsibilities. His wife also works at the same college.