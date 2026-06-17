Pune: SIMMC Ranked Among India's Top 15 Fastest-Growing B-Schools | Sourced (Representative Pic)

Suryadatta Institute of Management & Mass Communication (SIMMC), Pune, has achieved remarkable recognition in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026 Rankings, further strengthening its position as one of India's leading management institutions.

SIMMC has been ranked among the Top 15 Fastest-Growing B-Schools in India, securing an impressive National Rank 14. In addition, SIMMC has also been ranked among the Best Business Schools – Overall, achieving National Rank 43 and State Rank 12 in the IIRF 2026 Rankings published by Education Post Magazine.

These prestigious rankings are a testament to Suryadatta's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, industry integration, research, holistic student development and career success.

The IIRF rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation and expert analysis across key performance indicators such as placement performance, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, research, industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, and external perception and international outlook.

"Being recognised among India's top fastest-growing and best business schools by IIRF 2026 is a proud achievement for SIMMC and the entire Suryadatta family. These rankings reflect our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, industry relevance and student success. We thank our students, faculty, alumni and stakeholders for their trust and contribution to this remarkable journey," said Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman, Suryadatta Education Foundation.