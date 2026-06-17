Pune: Pimple Nilakh's Unused Police Chowky Becomes Drunkards' Hangout, Residents Slam Police Inaction | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of the Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad have once again demanded the immediate operationalisation of a long-pending police outpost on DP Road, alleging that the completed facility has remained unused for months despite growing safety concerns.

In a letter addressed to all four corporators of D Ward of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), residents said the police cabin and separate washroom facilities for male and female personnel were installed several months ago. However, the outpost has not started functioning. They claimed the vacant structure has instead become a gathering spot for drunkards during the evening and night. This is creating fear among women, senior citizens and children, residents said.

Residents Urge Public Representatives…

The residents urged elected representatives to coordinate with the police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and provide a clear timeline for making the police outpost operational. They questioned whether authorities were waiting for a major law-and-order incident before taking action.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, resident Anil Gawade said recent criminal incidents in the area have revived the long-standing demand for a permanent police presence. He said former MLA Ashwini Jagtap, incumbent MLA Shankar Jagtap and local leaders have repeatedly followed up on the issue, but the proposal remains pending.

Preparations Are Present, But…

According to Gawade, corporator Aarti Chondhe had made part of a reserved plot available for the outpost with support from the civic body's Civil Engineering Department and the local MLA. A cabin, separate toilets, and water and electricity connections have already been provided. Despite this, the outpost has not been opened.

Residents' representatives also met the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, Vinoy Kumar Choubey, and requested immediate action. While Sangvi Police Station has increased patrolling in the area, residents said a permanent police outpost is necessary.

Logistical Issues…

The demand has gained importance as Sangvi Police Station, which covers Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh and parts of Vishal Nagar, is located around five to six kilometres away in Old Sangvi. Residents said heavy traffic and poor connectivity often delay police response during emergencies. While Pimple Saudagar has a police chowky, there is no operational outpost for Pimple Nilakh, Vishal Nagar or Pimple Gurav.

A police official from Sangvi Police Station, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that reaching Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar from the police station is difficult. "A chowky is needed there. We have beat marshals and dedicated personnel for the area, but a permanent beat chowky would improve policing. The proposal has been approved, but work has not begun," the official said.

Efforts were made by The FPJ reporter to contact senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ganesh Ingale, but no response was received till the time of publication.