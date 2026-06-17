Pune: Man Kills 84-Year-Old Grandfather With Iron Rod After Dispute Over Farm Work | Representative Image

Pune: A 26-year-old man allegedly murdered his 84-year-old grandfather by attacking him with an iron rod following an argument over farm work in Babhulsar Budruk village of Shirur tehsil in Pune district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Yashwant Raut, while the accused is his grandson, Somnath Balasaheb Raut. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder.

According to police, Dashrath Raut, a farmer, had asked his grandson to carry out work in the family’s agricultural field. The request led to an argument between the two, which soon turned violent.

In a fit of rage, Somnath allegedly picked up an iron rod lying nearby and repeatedly hit his grandfather on the head and back. Dashrath Raut sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The incident created panic in the village, with local residents gathering at the scene after learning about the murder.

After receiving information, Shirur police reached the spot, conducted a spot panchnama and began an investigation. The accused was taken into custody within a few hours of the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was triggered by a dispute over farm work. Police have registered a murder case against Somnath Raut and will produce him before a court.

Further investigation is underway.