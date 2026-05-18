Pune Shocker! Woman Stabs 70-Year-Old Alcoholic Father In Kashiwadi, Arrested For Murder | Representative Pic

A shocking incident of murder has come to light from the Kashiwadi area of Pune, where a 40-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 70-year-old father to death following a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jainuddin Dastagir Phulari (70), a resident of Kashiwadi. The accused, identified as Dilshad Jainuddin Phulari (40), has been arrested by the Khadak Police.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 11pm on Sunday at their residence near the police chowky in Kashiwadi. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly upset as her father frequently consumed alcohol and caused trouble at home. In a fit of anger during an argument, she allegedly attacked him with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The seriously injured man collapsed on the spot and died due to excessive bleeding before medical help could arrive.

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Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and detained the accused woman. A case of murder has been registered at Khadak Police Station.

Shashikant Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of Khadak Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Due to regular disputes between them, the daughter became frustrated with her alcohol-addicted father and took the extreme step of killing her own father. Further investigation is underway."