Organ Transplants Double In Pune Division In 5 Years; Awareness Drives Boost Donations | Representational Image

Organ transplants in the Pune division have witnessed a sharp rise over the last five years, with the number of transplant recipients more than doubling due to increased public awareness, better hospital coordination and faster organ transportation systems.

According to data from the Pune Divisional Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) and the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Pune Circle, 97 patients received organ transplants from 44 donors in 2021. In 2025, the number of transplant recipients increased to 207, while the number of organ donors rose to 79.

Health officials attributed the growth to improved awareness about organ donation, timely counselling of families of brain-dead patients, and efficient coordination among hospitals and authorities for creating green corridors to transport organs quickly.

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“Society is gradually developing a positive attitude towards organ donation. More families are coming forward to donate organs of brain-dead relatives, helping save several lives,” said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Pune Circle.

Officials said relatives of brain-dead patients are counselled about the importance of organ donation, following which organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, eyes and skin are donated for transplantation.

Kidney and liver transplants recorded the highest increase during the period. Kidney transplant surgeries rose from 49 in 2021 to 117 in 2025, while liver transplants increased from 41 to 67. Lung transplants, which were not recorded in 2021, reached 13 in 2025.

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Health department officials said a single organ donor can save multiple lives, and the growing willingness among families to consent to organ donation is helping reduce waiting periods for critically ill patients.

Authorities said continued awareness campaigns and stronger coordination between hospitals and government agencies are expected to further strengthen organ donation and transplant programmes in the region.