Pune: PMC To Construct Ramp On SB Road Connecting University Road Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a new ramp connecting Senapati Bapat (SB) Road to the flyover passing through University Chowk towards Baner in an effort to reduce congestion at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Currently, motorists travelling from SB Road towards Baner, Pashan and Aundh are forced to pass through the heavily congested University Chowk junction, leading to long delays during peak hours. Civic officials said the proposed ramp will provide direct access to the flyover, allowing commuters to bypass the junction.

According to PMC officials, the ramp will begin after the Chatushrungi Temple Chowk and merge with the existing flyover before University Chowk. Officials maintained that the structure has been designed to ensure smooth traffic flow without disrupting vehicles already using the flyover.

“Similar ramps at the CoEP and Hadapsar flyovers have functioned effectively without creating bottlenecks,” an official said.

The civic administration has already initiated preliminary work on the project, which is expected to be completed within a year. Since the ramp will support only one-way traffic from SB Road towards Baner and Pashan, officials believe it will minimise confusion for commuters.

Technical evaluations related to the ramp’s gradient and alignment have already been completed, the official informed.

Meanwhile, citizens have also pointed out that certain portions of the current flyover project, including the arm towards Pashan Road, remain incomplete and should be prioritised.

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Shrushti Jadhav, a regular commuter through the junction, said motorists often struggle while navigating between Baner Road, Pashan Road and Aundh Road.

“There should be proper directional signboards at the junction. First-time visitors frequently get confused because of the complicated traffic movement,” she said.

PMC officials further stated that a separate proposal for a grade separator connecting Pashan Road to Aundh Road is under consideration. Work on that project is likely to begin after the completion of the ongoing flyover construction, including the Pashan-bound arm.