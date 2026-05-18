NEET Paper Leak Case: Students, Parents Quizzed At CBI Office In Pune - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its action in the NEET paper leak case, with its investigation continuing actively in Pune.

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For the past several days, CBI teams have been probing different aspects of the case and questioning individuals linked to the alleged leak network.

According to sources, a few students and their parents were summoned to the CBI office in Pune on Sunday for questioning. Officials are attempting to gather crucial information related to the paper leak and the people involved in the racket.

Sources said the agency is trying to trace how the paper leak network operated, who facilitated the leak, and whether more students or middlemen were connected to the conspiracy.

Investigators believe that the questioning of students and parents could reveal several important details in the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI has revealed that Pune-based beautician and self-proclaimed educational consultant Manisha Waghmare was a key link connecting students, parents, coaching contacts and insiders with access to the confidential NEET question paper.

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According to the CBI, Waghmare allegedly discovered that Pune professor Manisha Mandhare was part of the National Testing Agency’s confidential NEET paper-setting ecosystem. Investigators claim Waghmare then approached Mandhare and allegedly helped build a leak network around her access to the examination system.

According to the agency, Mandhare abused her official role and leaked confidential material in exchange for money. The CBI further alleged in court that retired teacher Prahlad Vitthalrao Kulkarni was also brought into the conspiracy. Another accused, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, allegedly helped circulate the leaked content further through counselling and coaching contacts.