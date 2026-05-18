Pune: PMC Drops Bhimale Father’s Name From Baner Cancer Hospital After Public Backlash | Sourced

Pune: A controversy erupted in the city after a newly constructed cancer hospital in Baner was reportedly named after the father of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale. The move triggered strong criticism from citizens, activists and sections of political circles, following which the name was removed before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ scheduled visit to the hospital.

The issue drew attention after the hospital signage carrying the name of Bhimale’s father was installed at the civic-run cancer hospital developed under a public-private partnership initiative. Citizens questioned why a public hospital funded through civic resources was being named after the relative of a political leader.

The controversy intensified on social media and among local residents, with many accusing the civic administration of promoting political influence in public institutions. Several citizens also pointed out that this was not the first time a civic structure had allegedly been named after Bhimale’s father.

As criticism mounted throughout the day, pressure increased on the PMC administration and political leadership. Following the backlash, the name was reportedly removed before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived for the inauguration-related visit.

Sources said the decision to remove the name was taken after growing public outrage and fear of further controversy. Citizens and activists welcomed the move, stating that public institutions should remain free from political glorification and should instead reflect public interest.

The incident has once again sparked debate over the naming of public infrastructure after political figures or their family members, especially in projects funded through taxpayers’ money.