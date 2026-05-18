Pune Crime: Driver Murders Salon Owner With Sharp Weapon In Wadgaon Budruk Over Suspected Love Affair With His Wife | Representative Image

A brutal murder has come to light from the Sinhagad Police Station jurisdiction in Pune, where a driver killed a salon owner over an alleged affair with his wife.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 10pm at Wadgaon Budruk Chowk. The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Gesge (39), a resident of Renuka Nagari in Wadgaon Budruk. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rupesh Bhandirge (49), a resident of Narhe and the owner of a salon in Wadgaon Budruk.

According to the police, the accused Yuvraj, suspected Rupesh of having an affair with his wife. Keeping the anger in mind, Yuvraj came to Rupesh’s salon on Sunday night around 9.45pm to talk.

Just before the incident, Rupesh was in the shop with his brother. Later, his brother left for work, and Yuvraj entered the shop, leading to an argument between them. During the attack, Rupesh ran outside the shop, where he failed to save his life. Just a few meters away from the shop, Yuvraj attacked Rupesh with a sharp weapon on his neck. Due to severe injuries after the attack, Rupesh died on the spot.

Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Sinhagad Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Earlier, Yuvraj and Rupesh lived in the same locality in Wadgaon Budruk. However, later Rupesh shifted to Narhe. Both were married and were neighbours. However, later, the accused suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with Rupesh. Keeping the anger in mind, the accused went to the salon to talk with the victim. The argument turned into a deadly altercation."

"Regarding the matter, a case has been registered. The accused is absconding. A dedicated team has been set for the investigation, and he will soon be arrested. The matter is under further investigation," he added.