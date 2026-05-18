Pune Emerges As Ground Zero Of NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak As Shocking Details Emerge – Here's All You Need To Know | CBI

Pune: The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe has now turned into one of the country’s biggest education scandals, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that the operation may have originated from Pune. The investigation bureau claims that this happened through a network involving exam experts, teachers, middlemen, coaching contacts and interstate agents.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, which is India’s largest medical entrance exam, was conducted on 3rd May 2026 for over 22 lakh students nationwide.

Key Link Found?

The latest and most explosive revelation in the case is the alleged role of Pune-based beautician and self-proclaimed educational consultant Manisha Waghmare. Investigators believe that she is a key link connecting students, parents, coaching contacts and insiders with access to the confidential NEET question paper.

According to the CBI, Waghmare allegedly discovered that Pune professor Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was part of the National Testing Agency’s confidential NEET paper-setting ecosystem. Investigators claim Waghmare then approached Mandhare and allegedly helped build a leak network around her access to the examination system.

Here’s How The Scam Began…

The probe alleges that Waghmare, using her beauty parlour business and education-related contacts, identified wealthy and desperate NEET aspirants willing to pay huge sums for advance access to exam questions. The CBI told the court that deals worth nearly Rs 10 lakh per student were allegedly struck. The money was reportedly meant to be shared among the accused involved in the operation.

The investigation has revealed what officials describe as a highly organised interstate network stretching from Pune to Nashik, Gurugram and Jaipur. CBI officials allege that confidential Biology questions were accessed through Mandhare, who was allegedly appointed as an NTA subject expert for botany and zoology. Investigators claim she had direct access to the final question papers before the 3rd May NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to the agency, Mandhare abused her official role and leaked confidential material in exchange for money. The CBI further alleged in court that retired teacher Prahlad Vitthalrao Kulkarni was also brought into the conspiracy. Another accused, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, allegedly helped circulate the leaked content further through counselling and coaching contacts.

Papers Went Viral On Social Media…

Investigators claim the paper eventually travelled through WhatsApp messages, PDFs and interstate coaching networks. One leaked PDF allegedly reached Gurugram-based accused Yash Yadav before being circulated further in Jaipur. The case first exploded after teachers in Rajasthan reportedly noticed that questions from leaked “guess papers” matched the actual NEET exam held on 3rd May. A whistleblower allegedly alerted authorities after comparing the leaked PDF with the final paper line by line.

Soon after, the National Testing Agency came under massive scrutiny. The centre ordered a nationwide CBI probe, and the entire NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled. More than 22 lakh students across India were affected. So far, at least nine arrests have been made from different states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. Among the biggest names in the investigation is Pune-based Professor Manisha Mandhare, who has emerged as one of the central accused.

According to the CBI, Mandhare has been teaching Biology to class 11 and 12 students for nearly 24 years and has worked at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Shivajinagar since 2020. Due to her academic experience, she was allegedly appointed by the NTA for confidential examination-related work. Investigators claim she conducted private coaching sessions at her Pune residence before the examination. During these sessions, selected students were allegedly asked to note down “important questions” and mark sections in textbooks that later appeared in the actual exam.

‘This Is Not An Isolated Leak’

The CBI told the court that this was not an isolated leak but part of a much larger organised crime syndicate operating across states. The agency said several more accused are yet to be identified and arrested. During Sunday’s hearing, the CBI sought 14 days of custody for Mandhare, arguing that the investigation is still at a very sensitive and early stage. The court accepted the request.

Mandhare’s lawyers opposed the custody demand and argued that she is a 57-year-old lecturer who has cooperated with investigators and does not require police custody. However, the court sided with the CBI, considering the seriousness of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Education Society and the college administration described the arrest as serious, unfortunate and condemnable. College authorities said disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against her as per service rules.

Scandal Intensifies Scrutiny…

The scandal has also intensified scrutiny of India’s coaching industry and the security of national entrance examinations. Investigators are now examining digital devices, WhatsApp chats, financial transactions, courier records and possible vulnerabilities within the NTA system.

The centre has already announced a re-examination on June 21 and is also considering major reforms, including shifting NEET to a computer-based format from 2027 to reduce the risk of future paper leaks. As the investigation deepens, Pune has emerged as the suspected ground zero of a scandal that has shaken the credibility of India’s medical entrance examination system.