CBI Arrests Pune-Based Botany Teacher In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case | File Pic

Pune/New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Pune-based senior botany teacher for her alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The agency claimed she was one of the masterminds behind the leak of biology questions.

The accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was arrested in New Delhi after prolonged questioning by the CBI. According to investigators, Mandhare was appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert for the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

Mandhare Contacted NEET Aspirants…

The CBI alleged that during April 2026, Mandhare contacted NEET aspirants through another accused, Manisha Wagmare, from Pune, who was arrested earlier on May 14. Investigators claimed Mandhare conducted special coaching sessions at her residence in Pune, where she allegedly disclosed and explained several botany and zoology questions to students.

According to the agency, students attending these sessions were told to note down questions in notebooks and mark important sections in their textbooks. The CBI said many of those questions later appeared in the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Six Searches In Last 24 Hours…

The agency also conducted searches at six locations across the country in the last 24 hours. During the raids, officials seized laptops, mobile phones, bank statements and other documents. Forensic and financial analysis of the seized material is currently underway.

The CBI registered the case on May 12, 2026, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education regarding the alleged paper leak.

After the FIR was registered, multiple special investigation teams were formed, and raids were carried out at several locations across the country. Several suspects were detained and questioned during the investigation.

Nine Accused Detained…

So far, nine accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case. Five of them have already been produced before a court and remanded to seven days of police custody.

Two accused arrested in Pune on Thursday were later shifted to Delhi after transit remand and are being produced before a Delhi court.

According to the CBI, the investigation has so far revealed the alleged source of the chemistry and biology paper leak and the role of middlemen who allegedly brought students willing to pay large sums of money to attend special coaching sessions where probable NEET questions were discussed before the exam.