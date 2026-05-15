NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Busted: CBI Arrests Pune Lecturer Accused Of Dictating Actual Exam Questions To Students | CBI

CBI has identified a kingpin who was the source of NEET-UG 2026 Examination paper leaks.

Investigation revealed that Sh. P.V. Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers. During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilized students, with the help of another accused namely Ms. Manisha Waghmare who was arrested on 14.05.2026 by CBI and conducted special coaching classes for these students at his residence in Pune.

He dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 Examination held on 03.05.2026.

Sh. P.V. Kulkarni has been arrested at Pune after thorough interrogation. He originally belongs to Latur.

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at several locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones. Detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized items is going on.

It may be recalled that CBI has registered this case on 12.05.2026 based on the written complaint given by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

Till yesterday, 07 accused have been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, 05 accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7 days police custody remand for detailed interrogation. Other 02 accused who were arrested yesterday are being produced before the court in Pune for taking transit remand and are being shifted to Delhi court.

Investigation is continuing with the special teams and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry paper as well as the middlemen involved in mobilizing the students who paid several lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where these question banks were dictated/ discussed.

CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case.