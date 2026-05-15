NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Announced For June 21 After Paper Leak; CBT Format From Next Year, Says NTA

FAIMA Launches Mental Health Helpline For NEET-UG 2026 Aspirants Amid Leak Row | ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the earlier exam amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

Education minister says zero tolerance for malpractices

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy toward examination malpractices and assured students that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the leak.

The ministry also announced a major reform in the examination system: beginning next year, NEET-UG will be conducted entirely in a computer-based test (CBT) format instead of the current OMR-based pen-and-paper system. Officials said the shift aims to improve security and reduce the risk of future paper leaks.

Admit cards by June 14, extra 15 minutes given

According to the NTA, admit cards for the re-exam will be issued by June 14, and candidates will receive an additional 15 minutes during the test. Students will also be given a fresh opportunity to choose their preferred examination cities.

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The original NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled after allegations surfaced regarding leaked question papers circulating as “guess papers.” The controversy triggered widespread concern among students and parents across the country.

For this year the students and parents are worried about the delayed admission process meanwhile the academic year at medical colleges will go for a toss.

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