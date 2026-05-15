CBI Arrests Alleged NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Kingpin PV Kulkarni From Pune; 7 Held So Far | File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested PV Kulkarni, the alleged kingpin in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Kulkarni was allegedly involved in conducting the examination on behalf of the National Testing Agency and, by virtue of that role, had access to the question papers before the examination, according to news agency ANI.

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According to reports, during the last week of April, Kulkarni allegedly gathered a group of students at his residence in Pune with the assistance of co-accused Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested by the CBI on May 14. During these special coaching sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated examination questions, answer options, and correct answers to the students, who copied them by hand into their notebooks.

The CBI has confirmed that the handwritten notes exactly matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper for the examination conducted on May 3.

Read Also CBI Arrests 2 More Accused In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

So far, seven accused have been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, and Ahilyanagar. Five of them have already been produced before a court and remanded to seven days of police custody for detailed interrogation. The remaining two accused, who were arrested recently, are being produced before a Pune court for transit remand before being shifted to Delhi.