CBI Arrests 2 More Accused In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused persons and conducted searches at 14 locations in the last 24 hours, across the country, in connection with alleged irregularities in paper leak related to NEET-UG 2026 examination.

It may be recalled that CBI has registered the instant case on 12.05.2026 based on the complaint given by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination.

In this connection, 05 accused were arrested yesterday, 03 from Jaipur, 01 from Gurugram and 01 from Nasik. All the Five accused arrested yesterday, were produced before the competent Court in Delhi today and have been remanded to 07 Days Police Custody for interrogation.

In continuation of the operations that were launched by special teams of CBI since 12.05.2026, two more accused persons, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, have been arrested in the last 24 hours.

Read Also NEET UG Leak 2026: Rajasthan Teacher Alerted NTA After Matching Questions Went Viral

Also Watch:

Name of two accused arrested in last 24 hrs:

1) Dhananjay Lokhande, Ahilyanagar

2) Manisha Waghmare, Pune

Several other suspects are under interrogation and further action is going on.

CBI is pursuing all the leads with regard to this case. CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/