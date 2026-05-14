NEET UG Leak 2026: Rajasthan Teacher Alerted NTA After Matching Questions Went Viral

Three B.Com Question Papers Leaked At Mumbai's RD National College, ABVP Demands FIR And Inquiry | Representative Image

Jaipur: It was a chemistry teacher at a coaching institute in Sikar who blew the whistle on the NEET UG paper leak. He was the first to mail the “guess paper” to the National Testing Agency that ultimately led to the scrapping of the medical entrance exam.

The teacher, who hails from Nohar in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, is now under the surveillance of the CBI, and sources said that the investigating agency has recorded his statement as well.

As per reports, the teacher had received the said guess paper from his landlord on the evening of May 3rd, the exam date. The landlord showed him a viral copy of the question paper that had been circulated on a WhatsApp group.

The teacher, upon cross-verification of the question paper, found 45 questions of chemistry matching with the official question paper.

The teacher then called one of his colleagues, a biology teacher, and discovered that 90 biology questions were identical to the original question paper.

Subsequently, the teacher approached the police that very night, where he was asked to file a formal complaint with documents and supporting evidence.

Over the next two days, the teacher gathered some more evidence, and on May 6, he sent a detailed email to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA responded immediately, and he received a phone call from the Director General (DG) of the NTA, Abhishek Singh, who took all the information.

The NTA apprised Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma of this matter, who directed the ATS and SOG to look into the case.

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Based on the evidence gathered, the SOG started the investigation. Vishal Bansal, the ADG of the ATS and SOG, constituted a team of expert senior officials who visited Sikar and commenced interrogating the suspected youths and students.

Meanwhile, after taking over, the CBI has arrested three members of a family from Jaipur and reportedly took them to Delhi on transit remand for interrogation. Those arrested from Jaipur include Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal. The CBI has questioned the family of the accused as well.

It is alleged that both Mangilal and Dinesh bought the question paper from a gang in Gurugram on April 26th for one of their family members and subsequently sold it to some students in Sikar. Dinesh was allegedly connected with BJP's youth wing; however, the party president, Madan Rathore, has refuted this.