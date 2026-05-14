FAIMA Launches Mental Health Helpline For NEET-UG 2026 Aspirants Amid Leak Row | ANI

Mumbai: Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the cancellation of the examination, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has launched a dedicated mental health helpline for NEET-UG aspirants struggling with stress, anxiety, fear, and emotional exhaustion.

The initiative comes at a time when lakhs of students and their families across the country are facing immense mental pressure following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over allegations of paper leaks and systemic irregularities.

In a statement, FAIMA said, “No student should feel alone, unheard, or hopeless. We stand with every aspirant, every family, and every dream. Your mental health matters more than any examination.”

Atharva Shinde, spokesperson for FAIMA and president of Central MARD, termed the incident “unfortunate” and said the association stands firmly with students. He also demanded that a fresh examination be conducted without the involvement of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The mental health helpline will operate throughout the week from 7 am to 2 am. FAIMA has also shared contact details of counselling doctors whom students can directly approach for emotional and psychological support.

This is not the first time FAIMA has stepped in to support medical aspirants. Earlier, the association launched a nationwide mental health redressal helpline for NEET-PG aspirants, resident doctors, and medical students dealing with burnout, exam stress, depression, and emotional distress. According to FAIMA, the helpline has already assisted hundreds of doctors and students across India.

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The organisation’s mental health initiative reportedly expanded after it received a large number of distress calls, particularly from NEET-PG aspirants and resident doctors coping with prolonged stress, uncertainty, and heavy workloads. Reports suggest that more than 300 medicos sought help through the initiative within a few months.

Meanwhile, investigations into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak are ongoing, with the CBI registering an FIR and multiple agencies probing organised examination malpractice networks. FAIMA has also demanded strict accountability, a transparent investigation, and systemic reforms to ensure that the future of honest medical aspirants is not compromised.

Input of Helpline for NEET UG aspirants

Mumbai and Maharashtra

Dr Atharva Shinde-7020115503 (Mumbai)

Rest of Maharashtra

Dr Vinayak Shah- 90824 69127

Dr Ashutosh Ade- 84838 68565

Dr Ruhi Khan - 797255 5512

Dr Prathamesh Panbude- 99605 51023

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