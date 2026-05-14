'Our Hard Work Feels Wasted Again': Mumbai Students Demand Accountability & Strict Action Amid NEET UG Paper Leak Row - VIDEO

Mumbai: The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 following paper leak allegations has left lakhs of medical aspirants anxious and frustrated across the country, including Mumbai. Students and teachers in the city have demanded accountability and stricter action against those involved, while also expressing concerns over revising the vast syllabus again within a short period if a re-exam is conducted.

While speaking to FPJ, student Sakhi Pandar said that a re-exam could provide another opportunity to improve her score, but added that revising the vast syllabus again within a short period would be difficult. She said the rhythm of daily analysis, mock tests, and coaching classes had been completely disrupted. "Two years of study cannot be covered again in a month, but we will try our best," she said.

She also added that "this should not happen again as the lives of 26 lakh students have been affected due to this.

Another aspirant, Khushi Prajapati, said she had planned for a second drop only if she failed to secure her desired score or admission into her chosen field. However, she echoed similar concerns over the possibility of a re-exam. "This is a very big thing for students who are scoring 650 or 680 and now have to do it all over again," she said.

Central Govt unable to work on its loopholes

An aspirant named Rajvir Jha blamed the Central government, saying, "They too have a very big hand in this and are unable to address the loopholes." He stated that repeated incidents of paper leaks over the years point towards larger system failures.

Another student, Sandeep Yadav, said, "The system should focus on itself. They were already claiming that they were ready to conduct the exam and were 10 steps ahead, but they are actually far behind." He added that because of the ongoing controversy, "students are panicking now."

NTA should understand students' problem

Aaditya Prajapati, a student affected by the delay, urged the NTA to consider the mental and academic pressure students are facing. "NTA should understand our problem. We will need a lot of time to get back on track, and we still do not know how long the NTA will take to conduct the exam again," he said.

Teacher Calls Paper Leak An Organised Crime

A professor at Rankers Institute described the alleged examination paper leak as an 'organised crime', claiming such incidents have occurred repeatedly over the years. "It is not surprising. This has happened four to five times before, and it now looks habitual," the professor said.

He further added, "The punishment for this crime is very minimal," while stressing the need for stricter action and accountability in examination security.

The director of the institute said the country's future depends on students and highlighted the importance of maintaining quality in medical education. "Our Prime Minister is aiming for an 'Unnath Bharat', and the first pillar of our future are these students. India is already lacking in the number of doctors being produced every year, and if the doctors are not capable enough, how can Bharat become developed?” he questioned.

Advise for students

The institute's director said students are anxious, but teachers have advised them to stay calm and focused despite the uncertainty surrounding the examination. "We have told our students that they need not worry about these things. You have already prepared for two years, and we are with you. We are not going to leave you until you achieve your dream," he told FPJ.

He added that they have been encouraging students to use additional preparation time wisely, and advised them to, "Be confident, stay calm in the situation, and trust your preparation."