Pune Entry Points Under Watch; Special Checkpoints On 7 Major Routes | Representation Image

In a major move to curb rising crime in the city, the Pune Police have decided to launch a special vehicle-checking drive at key entry and exit points across Pune.

As part of the week-long operation, intensified checks will be conducted on major roads leading into the city to keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals.

The special checking drive will cover seven major routes: Satara Road, Baner Road, Solapur Road, Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, Nagar Road, Sinhagad Road and Saswad Road.

Police teams will carry out vehicle inspections during fixed night hours every day, focusing on suspicious movements and verification of documents.

Officials from the Traffic Branch, local police stations and the Crime Branch will jointly participate in the operation. Police will conduct selective checking of vehicles, verify documents and monitor the movement of habitual offenders and criminal suspects entering the city.

Armed police personnel will be deployed at all checkpoints, while authorities have also instructed officers to ensure that commuters are not unnecessarily inconvenienced during the checks.

Dedicated senior police officers will closely monitor the entire operation, and daily reports of the drive will be submitted to Deputy Commissioners of Police for review.