3 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained At Pune Airport While Fleeing To Assam | Sourced

In a major crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city, Pune Police detained two Bangladeshi women and a minor boy from Pune Airport while they were allegedly attempting to flee to Guwahati in Assam.

The action was carried out jointly by the Khadak Police, Airport Police and CISF personnel following specific intelligence inputs received by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale. Acting on the directions of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to trace and arrest illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying within Pune city limits, a special operation was launched at the airport.

According to the police, information was received through confidential informants that two women and one Bangladeshi male juvenile were preparing to board a flight from Pune to Guwahati in an attempt to escape. Following the tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan of Khadak Police Station instructed a detection team led by PSI Mahendra Kamble to immediately rush to Pune Airport.

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A trap was laid at the airport in coordination with Airport Police night patrol officer PSI Palve and CISF officer Santosh Kumar Agnihotri, along with their respective teams. The three suspects were intercepted and taken into custody before they could leave.

During interrogation, the detained individuals identified themselves as Shahinur Begum Sheikh (42), Shagurika Begum Yulia Sheikh (28) and a juvenile (16 years, 9 months). All three are residents of Mizera village in the Khulna region of Bangladesh, police said.

DCP Rawale said the trio had arrived in Pune from Solapur and were planning to travel onward to Guwahati. After a preliminary inquiry, they were handed over to the Airport Police Station for further legal action and investigation into their illegal stay and travel network.

So far, a total of 97 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in the last 11 months under the special drive in Zone 1 jurisdiction.