Pune: Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Famous ‘M Sir’ Of RCC Classes Arrested In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Famous ‘M Sir’ Of RCC Classes Arrested In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case | Sourced

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of RCC Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur city, in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Officials said a leaked question paper was found on his mobile phone during searches conducted on Sunday.

According to the CBI, Motegaonkar was part of an organised network involved in leaking and circulating the NEET-UG examination paper before the exam held on 3rd May 2026. Investigators alleged that he received both the question paper and answer key in advance and later circulated them to several people.

About The Arrest…

The arrest came a day after the CBI conducted extensive searches at the main office of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur’s Shiv Nagar area. Officials said the search operation continued till late evening on Sunday. Earlier, Motegaonkar had also been questioned for nearly eight hours at his residence by the agency.

Sources said the CBI suspects that some doctors from Latur may have purchased the leaked paper. A CBI team has been stationed in the city for the past four days as part of the investigation.

What Happened In NEET-UG Exams?

The NEET-UG examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas centres. Nearly 23 lakh students had registered for the medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was later cancelled after allegations of malpractice surfaced. According to the NTA, information about suspected irregularities was received on May 7 and was forwarded to central agencies the next day for verification.

The CBI has already arrested several individuals from Maharashtra in the case. Among them is Pune-based biology lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who was allegedly part of the NTA’s paper-setting committee.

The CBI investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak is continuing.

Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar?

Motegaonkar, popularly known as “M Sir” among students, is a prominent name in Maharashtra’s coaching industry. He founded RCC Classes, also known as Renukai Career Centre, in Latur during the late 1990s after starting as a private tutor. Coming from a farming family, he reportedly travelled across the city on a bicycle in his early teaching days and began coaching students from a small rented classroom with around ten students.

Over the years, RCC Classes became one of Maharashtra’s major coaching institutes for NEET, JEE, and CET preparation. The institute grew alongside the rise of the famous “Latur Pattern", known for producing strong academic results in competitive exams.

Read Also NEET Paper Leak Probe: CBI Questions RCC Director Shivraj Motegaonkar In Latur

RCC now operates centres in multiple cities, including Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Latur. Reports suggest nearly 40,000 students enrol in its programmes every year. The coaching institute also has a strong online presence through YouTube, WhatsApp groups, and its own mobile application.

Motegaonkar holds a postgraduate degree in chemistry and is known for simplifying the subject for students from rural and semi-urban areas. However, scrutiny around him increased after investigators began examining his alleged links with retired chemistry professor P. V. Kulkarni, another accused in the paper leak case who had reportedly taught at RCC classes in the past.