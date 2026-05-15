NEET Paper Leak Probe: CBI Questions RCC Director Shivraj Motegaonkar In Latur | Sourced

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), at his residence in Latur as part of its probe into the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak case.

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. Subsequently, the government handed over the investigation to the CBI.

The CBI had reached Latur late Wednesday night and, on Thursday, detained retired chemistry faculty member PV Kulkarni in connection with the investigation. Kulkarni, a resident of Latur, had retired from a reputed college four years ago and was reportedly a member of the NEET paper-setting committee. He had also set the Chemistry paper for the examination.

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The investigation gained momentum after a parent lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police’s office on Tuesday, alleging that 42 questions in a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute in Latur were identical to those that appeared in the NEET examination. Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe directed SDPO Sameersinh Salve to conduct an inquiry.

Police questioned six individuals, including coaching class staff, students and counsellors, in connection with the case. CCTV footage from two coaching institutes was also seized as part of the probe.

The CBI team in Latur comprises around 28 members. Officials visited Motegaonkar’s residence in Omkar Residency in Shivnagar on Thursday night and returned on Friday morning to continue the inquiry. The CBI officers left the residence around 12.30 pm.

As the officers were leaving, media persons attempted to question them, but the officials declined to comment, simply responding, “Sorry.”