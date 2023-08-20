Pune: Significant Meeting Sets Stage For Ganeshotsav And Dahihandi Preparations |

A significant meeting was convened at the office of the Pune Divisional Commissioner to discuss forthcoming regulations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations on Saturday.

The meeting saw the presence of Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Ramesh Chavan, Additional Commissioner of Police Praveen Patil, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Gill, R Raja, Pune District Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Branch Vijay Kumar Magar, Divisional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Untwal, and District Sports Officer Mahadev Kasgawde.

Licenses granted to Ganeshotsav mandals valid until 2026

During the meeting, it was announced by Gorhe that the licenses granted to Ganeshotsav mandals last year will remain valid until 2026, alleviating the need for fresh applications this year. However, Ganeshotsav Mandals that haven't previously obtained permission should apply afresh. Citizens were encouraged to submit their suggestions to the Collector, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Police Commissioner's Office. The administration committed to addressing these suggestions positively.

Furthermore, the Dahi Handi festival has been acknowledged as an adventure sport. In line with this recognition, the board has been tasked with organizing public awareness demonstrations akin to those in Mumbai, emphasizing safety.

The police and district administration were directed to ensure law and order in the city during the festival. Adequate traffic management and inspections of congestion-prone areas were stressed to mitigate traffic issues. Citizens will be informed of any traffic changes, and it was emphasized that both sides of the road must be kept open for devotees to observe Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi.

Additionally, as per the suggestion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during Ganeshotsav, loudspeakers can be used until 12 midnight on September 23, 24, 26, 27, and 28, with an extension on the day of Gauri immersion. The Pune Municipality will also arrange for food for devotees coming from outside the city.

Gorhe urged citizens to follow administration instructions and cooperate during the festive period. Officials from the administration, including Pune Municipal Commissioner and Collector, shared details about preparations for the upcoming festivities.

