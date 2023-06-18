Pune: SIFF Celebrates Father's Day, Seeks Action On Demands Related To Fathers' Rights |

Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) volunteers gathered at Keshavrao Jedhe Bridge in Pune's Swargate Chowk, to celebrate Father's Day and create awareness about the importance of fathers in the family system on Sunday. The event aimed to highlight the vital role that fathers play in nurturing Indian culture and teaching resilience to their children.

The occasion became even more significant as it provided a platform for fathers who do not have visitation rights for their own children to voice their concerns and advocate for their rights. These fathers joined the event, emphasizing the profound impact fathers have on their children's lives and the significance of their involvement.

As part of the celebration, SIFF volunteers distributed gifts such as pens and keychains to fathers, while children expressed their love and appreciation by wishing their fathers a "Happy Father's Day." Approximately 300 gifts were distributed to family members during the event.

Ambar Patil, an attendee, expressed newfound awareness about Father's Day, thanks to SIFF volunteers, and pledged to celebrate it with equal enthusiasm in the future.

Demads by SIFF

The occasion also served as a platform for SIFF to put forth specific demands related to father's rights and family welfare. These demands include:

Urging the government and companies to stop glorifying single parenting, as children from single-parent families statistically face higher risks of behavioral issues, violence, and abuse.

Advocating for the creation of a separate ministry for children to prioritize their welfare.

Proposing legal penalties for alienating or poisoning a child's mind against their father or mother by the other parent.

Encouraging custodial parents to actively involve the other parent in the child's life and seeking legal consequences for deliberate alienation.

Asserting that all children have the right to contact their fathers through video conferencing and urging courts to take strict action when this right is denied.

Requesting the government to establish dedicated courts for non-resident Indian (NRI) fathers, ensuring convenient access to their children through video conferences.

Emphasizing the implementation of parenting plans for children in family courts before addressing issues of maintenance or alimony.