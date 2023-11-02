 Pune: SIFF Backs Cricketers Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan During Their Personal Turmoil
For the upcoming International Men's Day on November 19, which coincides with the final World Cup match, SIFF plans to demonstrate their support for Shami and raise awareness about men's rights

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Cricketers Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan, who have faced personal turmoil due to legal disputes with their respective wives, have received support from a men's rights group called Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF). These activists attended the South Africa vs New Zealand match on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje and displayed placards in support of Shami and Dhawan.

Anil Murty, co-founder of SIFF, shared with The Free Press Journal, "Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan have faced significant challenges in their personal lives, including court cases. However, they remain among the top cricketers in the world." He added, "Shami even contemplated suicide on multiple occasions, but he has overcome these challenges to become one of the leading wicket-takers in this World Cup."

Sagar Gunthal, a member of SIFF, mentioned that they had previously attended the India vs England match in Lucknow to support Shami. "In that match, he took four wickets, illustrating his ability to overcome mental challenges," Gunthal stated. "We want these cricketers to focus on their game and mental well-being. We fully stand by them. We urge the judiciary not to harass them and allow them to play for the country with full strength."

For the upcoming International Men's Day on November 19, which coincides with the final World Cup match to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, SIFF plans to demonstrate their support for Shami and raise awareness about men's rights, Gunthal added.

