 Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust To Distribute Educational Kits To Needy Kids
The educational kits will include a satchel, six notebooks each, two pencil boxes, a lunch box, a water bottle, and a pair of sandals, among other essentials

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
On the occasion of the 119th death anniversary of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, the pioneer of the Ganeshotsav in India, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust will distribute educational kits to students from remote areas of the Pune district.

This initiative, launched last year by the trust, aims to support students from Zilla Parishad (ZP) primary schools located in remote areas of Bhor and Velhe talukas. Students from ZP primary schools at Dhangar Vasti (Vinzar), Katkar Vasti (Vinzar), Limbarwadi (Pabe), and Jogwadi (Bhor) will be the beneficiaries.

As revealed by trustee and celebration chief Punit Balan, the educational kits will include a satchel, six notebooks each, two pencil boxes, a lunch box, a water bottle, and a pair of sandals, among other essentials.

Speaking on the occasion, Balan said, "Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari mobilised people against the British empire through Ganeshotsav, which led to the freedom struggle and India's Independence. This initiative was launched to distribute educational materials to help needy students. We hope this will brighten their future."

