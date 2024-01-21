Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust Hosts Religious Programs To Mark Pran Pratishtha Ceremony |

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust has organised various religious programs over three days to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The trust has appealed to Pune residents to participate in these programs which will conclude on January 23.

Punit Balan, Trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, shared details about the scheduled events.

"To commemorate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, various religious programs such as Aarti, Mahaarti, Bhajan, Ramraksha Pathan, Deepotsav have been organised at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Temple," said Balan.

Balan also emphasised that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple is a historic moment fulfilling the aspirations of millions of people across the country.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple is scheduled for Monday at 12:30 pm. Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The idol, standing 51 inches tall and weighing 1.5 tonnes, depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will conduct the main rituals, and several celebrities and notable personalities have been invited to the ceremony.