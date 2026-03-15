Pune Shocker: Students Mark Attendance In ZP School, Then Sneak Out For Private Tuition | Representational Image

Pune: A shocking case has come to light in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, where primary school students were found attending private tuition classes during regular school hours. Taking serious note of the issue, Pune Zilla Parishad Education Officer Sanjay Naikade has directed Block Development Officers (BDOs) to take strict action against headmasters of schools where such incidents are reported.

A district-wide inspection of the government school has been ordered by the Zilla Parishad.

According to available details, the matter surfaced after a citizen lodged a complaint stating that a student from a school in Baramati tehsil was attending private coaching classes during school hours. The complaint raised serious concerns about the monitoring of students and the responsibility of school authorities.

Officials said some students reportedly mark their attendance in school and then leave the campus to attend private tuition classes. Authorities believe this practice raises serious safety concerns and questions about accountability.

Education department officials said the situation could become risky if a student meets with an accident during school hours while being away from the school premises. In such cases, responsibility could fall on the school administration.

Reports Suggest This Is Not an Isolated Incident

Preliminary findings suggest that the issue may not be limited to Baramati tehsil. Similar practices are suspected in parts of the Indapur and Shikrapur areas as well. Following this, the education department has decided to carry out inspections across the district.

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Education Officer Sanjay Naikade has warned that headmasters will be held directly responsible if students are found leaving school for private tuition after marking attendance. Teachers concerned have also been asked to provide explanations in such cases.

Block Development Officers from all tehsils in Pune District have been instructed to conduct inspections of schools and submit detailed reports to the education department. Officials said strict disciplinary action will be taken if any violations are found.