Pune: Maharashtra Govt Plans Law To Regulate Private Coaching Institutes After Rajgurunagar Student Murder

Pune: The Maharashtra State Government has started preparing a new law to regulate private coaching institutes across the state. The move comes after the murder of a Class 10 student inside a coaching centre in Rajgurunagar in Khed Tehsil of Pune District. Authorities say the proposed law will introduce compulsory registration, stronger safety rules and clear accountability for tuition classes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council in a written reply on Wednesday that the government has begun administrative work on a proposed Private Coaching Registration and Regulation Act. The law is expected to create a formal system to monitor the rapidly growing private tuition sector in Maharashtra.

The proposal follows a serious incident reported on 15th December 2025, in Rajgurunagar in Khed tehsil of Pune district. According to officials, a minor allegedly killed another student inside a private coaching institute after a dispute. Police registered a case at the local station, and the accused minor was later sent to an observation home.

The issue was raised in the Council by MLC Sunil Shinde. He expressed concern about rising incidents where teenagers react violently over small disagreements. He asked the government what steps were being taken to improve safety in educational spaces.

In his reply, the Chief Minister said the proposed law will require all coaching institutes to register with the authorities. The government also plans to introduce strict safety and security standards for these centres. CCTV cameras will be mandatory in coaching classes. Background verification of teachers and staff will also be required. The law will also define responsibility and accountability for coaching operators.

Apart from the proposed law, the government has already issued advisory guidelines to schools and private coaching institutes. On 7th January 2026, institutions were instructed to ensure that students are not placed under excessive academic pressure.

The state has also started several awareness and counselling initiatives to address student safety and mental health. Police officers are visiting schools and colleges to hold interaction and counselling sessions with students. The Nirbhaya Squad is conducting awareness programmes in educational institutions. Counselling activities are also being organised during NSS and NCC camps. Women’s committees and vigilance groups have been involved in outreach programmes. Parents are also being counselled during school meetings.

Authorities have once again directed schools, colleges and coaching centres to install CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance.

The Rajgurunagar incident has sparked fresh debate about adolescent mental health and academic pressure. It has also highlighted the lack of regulation in the private coaching sector. With tuition centres rapidly increasing across cities and towns, the state government’s proposed law is expected to bring stronger oversight and improve safety standards for students.