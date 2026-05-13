Pune Shocker! Stray Dog Burnt With Corrosive Substance In Kanhe Village

Representative Image | File Pic

A case of alleged animal cruelty has come to light from Eco Valley Society in Kanhe village of Pune district's Maval taluka, where a stray dog was reportedly attacked with a corrosive substance by an unidentified person.

According to a complaint lodged at Vadgaon Maval Police Station, the incident occurred around 9:30am on Sunday inside the parking area of the residential complex.

The complainant, Ajay Govind Fawde (29), a resident of the society and a businessman from Talegaon, stated that several stray dogs live within the society premises and are regularly fed by local residents.

Fawde said he was informed by his neighbour, Usha Bhawar, that a white stray dog had been seriously injured after an unknown individual allegedly threw acid or another flammable substance on it.

After reaching the spot, residents found the dog suffering from severe burn injuries on its back and stomach. Society members tried to gather information about the accused, but no witnesses could identify the person responsible.

During the inquiry, residents also discovered that CCTV cameras installed in the society were switched off at the time of the incident, leaving investigators without immediate visual evidence.

Following the incident, the police were alerted through the emergency helpline number 112. Officers from Vadgaon Maval Police Station visited the scene and advised the complainant to file an official complaint.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly injuring the stray dog with a harmful substance. Further investigation is being conducted by Head Constable Sachin Bhagwan Kale.