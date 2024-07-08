Pune Shocker: Man Murders Wife On Suspicion Of Infidelity, Tries To Cover Up As Robbery In Shirur | Sourced

A 26-year-old man, who got married only seven months ago, murdered his wife over the suspicion of infidelity in Ranjangaon Sandas village in Shirur taluka of Pune district, police officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Ranpise, while the deceased is Sheetal Ranpise (23).

According to the police, the incident took place on July 3. "Initially, we were told Sheetal was alone at home while her husband and in-laws were away for work purposes. When Swapnil arrived at around 2pm, he found the door locked from the outside and Sheetal not answering her phone. Swapnil, along with his mother and cousin, broke open the rear door. Upon entry, they found Sheetal dead with a blue rope around her neck, and signs of electric shocks on her body. Besides, the house was in disarray. Swapnil lodged a complaint against an unknown person following the incident," said the police.

The police inspected the crime scene but found it suspicious. They began investigating by recording statements from the family members about any possible arguments. During this process, they noticed inconsistencies in Swapnil’s stories.

Under further questioning, Swapnil confessed to killing his wife due to suspicions of infidelity. It was also revealed that Swapnil and Sheetal frequently fought, as Swapnil often questioned her about her past relationships. Additionally, many women had rejected marrying Swapnil because of his nature.

The Shirur Police are conducting further investigations.