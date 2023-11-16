Pune Shocker: Husband Booked For Forcing Wife To Eat Calcium Capsule Mixed With Blade Pieces | Representational Image

In a shocking incident in Pune's Shivane area, a husband has been booked under charges of domestic violence and attempted murder for coercing his wife to ingest a calcium capsule laced with blade fragments.

The accused, identified as Somnath Sadhu Sapkal (45), allegedly mixed blade pieces into the calcium capsule given to his wife, Chhaya Somnath Sapkal (42).

Reportedly, the incident unfolded when the accused and his brother were consuming alcohol at home a month ago. Upon the victim's objection to alcohol consumption in the house, the accused, in a fit of rage, mixed the capsule with blade pieces. He then compelled his wife to consume it, causing injury to her throat.

Moreover, the accused has a history of repeatedly questioning his wife's character, subjecting her to verbal abuse, and inflicting severe physical violence.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)