Pune Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her And Mother If She Speaks Out | Pixabay

A shocking incident of heinous crime came to light from Kondhwa Jurisdiction in Pune where drunken father raped his 13 year old daughter.

The incident took place in between April 2023 to May 2024.

According to the Police, a 40 year old accused is the father of the victim and resident of Kondhwa.

A 13 year old victim girl has filed a complaint in Kondhwa Police Station and a case has been registered under IPC 376/2/N, 354(a), 323, 504, 506 along with POCSO Act against the father. The accused is addicted to alcohol and always used to drink while coming home after work.

Threatens To Kill Her And Mother If She Speaks Out

Taking advantage of the victim girl's mother and brother not being at home, the accused came to the house and forcefully sexually assaulted her.

The accused allegedly threatened saying, "If you reveal about the incident to anyone, I will kill you and your mother."

Minor girl got scared from threat and did not tell anyone about the heinous act.

After that, taking advantage of the threat, accused forcefully and repeatedly sexually harassed the victim girl.

When the girl resisted him, the accused beat her and threatened to kill her. Finally she narrated the whole story to the family members. The victim girl went to the Kondhwa police station and filed a complaint against the father.