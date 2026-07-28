Pune Shocker! 61-Year-Old Man Arrested After Two Minor Sisters Reveal Months Of Sexual Assault In Wakad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor sisters, aged 10 and four, over the past few months in Wakad. Police said the accused, who lived in the victims’ neighbourhood, threatened the girls with a knife to stop them from revealing the abuse.

The accused has been identified as Ramzan Bagwan (61), a resident of Wakad. Wakad Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He has been arrested.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details Of The Incident…

According to police, the abuse had been going on since May this year. The accused allegedly targeted the sisters when their parents had gone out for daily wage work. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girls and threatening them with a knife if they told anyone about the incidents.

The case came to light after a woman living in the neighbourhood became suspicious. The victims’ mother later questioned the children, following which the girls disclosed the abuse. The family then approached Wakad Police and lodged a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said the case was registered on Monday night after the victims’ mother filed a complaint.

‘Crime Is Serious & Sensitive’

“The crime is serious and sensitive. Since provisions of the Atrocities Act are applicable, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade of the Wakad Division is leading the investigation. We have also formed a Special Investigation Team to ensure a speedy and thorough probe,” Jadhav said.

He said police will seek the appointment of a special public prosecutor to strengthen the prosecution and ensure a strong case against the accused.

Jadhav added that the police are also taking steps for the rehabilitation and support of the victims. “The victims are minors. We will make every effort to ensure that the accused receives the maximum punishment under the law and that justice is delivered to the children,” he said.

Accused Threatened Victims With Knife…

Explaining why the incident remained hidden for months, DCP Jadhav said the accused had threatened the girls with a knife, leaving them too frightened to tell their family members.

“After gathering information from neighbours and relatives, we spoke to the victims and assured them of their safety. Only then did the children disclose what had happened, and the offence came to light,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway.