 Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Student Attacked With Acid While Sleeping In Hostel Room In Range Hills
Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Student Attacked With Acid While Sleeping In Hostel Room In Range Hills

CCTV footage from the hostel premises has been secured, with the police suspecting the involvement of a fellow hostel resident in the malicious attack

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Student Attacked With Acid While Sleeping In Hostel Room In Range Hills | File Photo

In a disturbing incident in Pune's Range Hills area, a 24-year-old college student fell victim to an acid attack while asleep in his hostel room.

The victim, identified as Ashishkumar Narendrakumar Das, has lodged a complaint at the Khadki Police Station. According to his account, an unknown assailant entered his room around 8:30pm on Saturday wielding a plastic mug containing a corrosive chemical substance. Without warning, the assailant splashed the chemical onto the sleeping student before fleeing the scene.

As the caustic substance made contact with his skin, Das felt a searing burn, causing him to cry out in agony. Desperately attempting to escape, he found the door to his hostel room inexplicably locked from the outside.

Upon receiving word of the incident, the police promptly responded and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the hostel premises has been secured, with the police suspecting the involvement of a fellow hostel resident in the malicious attack.

