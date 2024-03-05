 Pune: Shivraj Rakshe, Maharashtra Kesari Title Winner, Named PMC’s Sports Officer
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his congratulations to Shivraj Rakshe upon his appointment

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Pune: Shivraj Rakshe, Maharashtra Kesari Title Winner, Named PMC’s Sports Officer | X/shivrajrakshe

Shivraj Rakshe, renowned for clinching the Maharashtra Kesari title, has been appointed as the Sports Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to official state government directives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his congratulations to Rakshe upon his appointment.

Hailing from Rajgurunagar in Pune district’s Khed taluka, Rakshe represented the Nanded team. His remarkable victory came in the 65th Maharashtra Kesari title match, where he triumphed over Mahendra Gaikwad in a thrilling contest at the Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre near Vanaz in the Kothrud area last January. His achievement earned him a silver mace, ₹5 lakh, and a Mahindra Thar SUV.

In the subsequent 66th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament held last November, Rakshe faced defeat in the finals against Solapur's Sikander Sheikh. He was awarded a tractor for being the runner-up.

