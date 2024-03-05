PHOTOS: First Glimpse Of Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Which Will Be Launched By PM Modi Tomorrow

By: Aakash Singh | March 05, 2024
PM Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch and lay the foundation stone for the PCMC to Nigdi stretch on March 6
Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director at Pune Metro, confirmed the completion of all preparations for the inauguration, with invitations extended to local MLAs and MPs
The Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, spanning 5.5km, includes four stations: Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi
Initial passenger operations on this stretch will skip Yerawada station due to ongoing construction, addressing concerns about traffic congestion
Map of the route at the Ramwadi station
Despite recent resumption of work, Yerawada station's completion is estimated to take approximately one month
The inauguration of this stretch is anticipated to bring significant relief to office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor
Covering a total length of 4.413km, the project's estimated cost is ₹910.18 crore
This infrastructure development is poised to enhance connectivity and transportation options in the Pune metropolitan area