 Pune: Shivajinagar Encroachments In Focus As Siddharth Shirole Meets PMC Chief
Shirole expressed that the municipal commissioner has assured a prompt resolution to these issues and is ready to present a comprehensive action plan and timeline in the coming days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shivajinagar Encroachments In Focus As Siddharth Shirole Meets PMC Chief | Twitter/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole recently conducted an extensive meeting with Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, in the presence of other senior PMC officials, to address various pressing issues within the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA shared that the primary focus of the meeting was addressing the pressing issues of encroachments across the constituency and undertaking cleanup and beautification efforts beneath the Patil Estate Flyover.

article-image

"We also discussed plans for road widening of the old Pune–Mumbai highway and the proposal to install a statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park," Shirole wrote.

He further expressed that the municipal commissioner has assured a prompt resolution to these issues and is ready to present a comprehensive action plan and timeline in the coming days.

article-image

