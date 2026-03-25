Pune: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Vasant More Faces Arrest After Bail Rejected In Atrocity Case |

Pune: Troubles have increased for local leader Vasant Krishnaji More of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) after the Pune District Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

Police say he may be arrested soon in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to available details, the case was filed at Shivajinagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) based on a complaint by 72-year-old Vishwanath Tukaram Lahade.

Police stated that the complaint is linked to a statement made by More during a press conference at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on February 25.

Lahade has alleged that More made offensive remarks about him despite knowing that he belongs to a Scheduled Caste. The complaint alleges that the remarks were made intentionally to defame him.

The statements, which included references to drunken behaviour and gutter cleaning, were recorded and later went viral on social media.

Following the viral video, Lahade approached the police and filed a complaint. He told police that his reputation has been damaged and his family is under mental stress. He also said his family is living in fear.

More had approached the Pune District Court seeking protection from arrest. However, the court rejected his plea. Police are now verifying the video and collecting evidence. Shivajinagar Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.