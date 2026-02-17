 Beed: Minor Traffic Dispute Turns Violent in Majalgaon; Five Detained Under SC/ST Act
Beed: Minor Traffic Dispute Turns Violent in Majalgaon; Five Detained Under SC/ST Act

Police said the victim, Shubham Rupchand Kamble, was riding his scooter on the main road when Ravi Kurhade allegedly cut him off. When Kamble questioned him over reckless driving, the situation escalated. Kurhade allegedly hurled casteist abuses and rammed his vehicle into the scooter from behind

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Minor Traffic Dispute Turns Violent in Majalgaon; Five Detained Under SC/ST Act | Representational Image

Beed: A minor traffic dispute escalated into an alleged incident of assault and casteist abuse in Majalgaon on Sunday night, with police detaining five persons under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said the victim, Shubham Rupchand Kamble, was riding his scooter on the main road when Ravi Kurhade allegedly cut him off. When Kamble questioned him over reckless driving, the situation escalated. Kurhade allegedly hurled casteist abuses and rammed his vehicle into the scooter from behind.

According to police, the confrontation turned violent when Kurhade and another accused, Laxman Shinde, allegedly called others to the spot and began assaulting Kamble.

The complaint states that when Kamble tried to flee, three others — Vishal Chavan, Vilas Chavan and Rahul Chavan — allegedly restrained him. While they held him, Kurhade allegedly attempted to strangle him. Simultaneously, Shinde allegedly kicked and punched the victim in the chest and private parts.

When the victim’s father, Rupchand Kamble, reached the spot to intervene, the accused allegedly threatened him with death and subjected him to casteist slurs.

Following a formal complaint filed by the victim and his father, Majalgaon City Police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with relevant sections pertaining to attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

Police have detained Kurhade, Vishal Chavan, Vilas Chavan, Rahul Chavan and Shinde, all residents of Majalgaon. “Further investigation is being conducted,” a police official said.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Katke and Assistant Police Inspector Pralhad Munde.

