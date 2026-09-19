Pune Set To Host 2032 UCI Road World Championships As India’s Bid Gains Momentum | AI-generated

Pune: Pune is in a strong position to host the 2032 UCI Road World Championships, with India’s bid reportedly gaining significant support ahead of a crucial vote by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s world governing body. The championship would be one of the biggest international sporting events ever held in Pune. If India is selected, it would host the Road World Championships for the first time.

People familiar with the bidding process told The Athletic that India’s proposal is currently in a strong position. Pune is competing against a bid from Groningen and the wider Drenthe region in the Netherlands. The two bidding groups will present their proposals to the UCI Management Committee on Sep 22 in Montreal, Canada. The presentations will take place during the 2026 Road World Championships. The final decision is expected to be announced at the UCI Congress on Sep 23.

UCI leadership backs Pune bid

According to people familiar with the process, UCI President David Lappartient and the organisation’s leadership are expected to support India’s proposal.

The UCI Management Committee has 18 members, including Lappartient. The committee will vote on the host for the 2032 championships.

A successful bid would make India only the fourth Asian country to host the Road World Championships.

The event is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2028. Rwanda hosted the championships in 2025 and became the first African country to stage the event.

Pune Grand Tour strengthens city’s case

Pune’s bid gained momentum after the city hosted the inaugural men’s five-stage Pune Grand Tour earlier this year.

The race attracted an estimated 2.5 million roadside spectators, according to information cited by The Athletic. The turnout is understood to have strengthened the city’s case for hosting a much larger international cycling event.

The Road World Championships would bring together some of the world’s leading road cyclists for road races and related events. Hosting the competition would also put Pune on the international cycling map.

India’s wider sporting ambitions

The potential award comes as India seeks to establish itself as a venue for more major international sporting events.

India has also been linked with ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Ahmedabad is associated with India’s Olympic plans and is scheduled to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Doha in Qatar, Turkey and South Africa have also been linked with possible bids for the 2036 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to select the 2036 host in 2029.

Lappartient is also an International Olympic Committee member with voting rights. If Pune is awarded the 2032 cycling championships, India would have another opportunity to demonstrate its ability to organise a major global sporting event before the IOC makes its 2036 decision.

For Pune, however, the immediate focus remains on the UCI decision next week. A successful bid would bring the Road World Championships to the city for the first time and mark a significant moment for Indian cycling.